A local woman is reporting that she saw a mountain lion near Ocean County College in Toms River, New Jersey.

"A few times" she says.

Over the last couple of years, I've written a number of stories about New Jersey residents who claim to have seen a mountain lion or cougar in the Garden State. These reports have come from all across the state. You can find a majority of the stories here.

Mountain Lion near Ocean County College?

I received an email (actually several) from a woman we'll identify as "KB."

KB says she has seen an animal she believes is a mountain lion "a few times" near Ocean County College.

Here's what she says happened about three months ago:

"I was riding through the property from the back from Bay Avenue, I think it's Old North Bay Avenue, and I was cutting through to get to Hooper Avenue. Usually in the back there's deer and they're all along the roadway. And this thing struck me as a strange looking dear. But it was laying in the grassy area by the roadway. So I slow down to take a peak with my windows up. I didn't stop. And long behold it was some kind of cat."

She adds, "It was brown, a light brown color. Very, very distinctive rounded ears. Big eyes and just lying there, cleaning itself."

Was it a mountain lion? State officials says there are no mountain lions in New Jersey.

If you've been in this area and have seen something like this, let me know. My email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

