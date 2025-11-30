As a kid did you think amnesia would be more of a thing than it is?

It seemed like on TV and in the movies, people were always suffering from bouts of amnesia, and they had no idea who they were.

Toms River Police Look to Identify Mystery Woman

Police in Toms River, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found walking around the Pelican Island section of Toms River.

Police released the woman's photo Sunday afternoon. They say she was found on Saturday.

If you can help police with information on who the woman is, you are encouraged to contact Detective Derosa at Toms River Police at 732-349-0150 extension 1386. You can also send an email at mderosa@trpolice.org.

Let's hope police get the information soon, so they can help her.

SOURCE: Toms River Police Department

