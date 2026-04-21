Toms River Police Investigating a Wallet Theft
Hey, news-flash! There are cameras everywhere! Do something wrong, and a camera is going to see it.
That's what happened in Toms River, New Jersey.
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Toms River Police Looking For Possible Suspects in Theft Case
Police in Toms River are asking for the public's help in identifying two people in regards to a theft case.
They say a wallet was taken from a person at the Burger 25 on Route 37E. The theft happened on April 18th at about 5:15 PM.
Police say the two men they're looking for left the business in a silver Hyundai Elantra, with tinted windows. The car's license plate was in the front window, and there was a bicycle attached to a bike rack on the trunk.
What To Do If You Can Identify These Men
If you can assist police, you're urged to contact Toms River Detective Mastronardy via email at jmastronardy@trpolice.org. You can also call 732-349-0150 extension 1346.
SOURCE: Toms River Police Department
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