Hey, news-flash! There are cameras everywhere! Do something wrong, and a camera is going to see it.

That's what happened in Toms River, New Jersey.

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Toms River Police Looking For Possible Suspects in Theft Case

Police in Toms River are asking for the public's help in identifying two people in regards to a theft case.

They say a wallet was taken from a person at the Burger 25 on Route 37E. The theft happened on April 18th at about 5:15 PM.

Police say the two men they're looking for left the business in a silver Hyundai Elantra, with tinted windows. The car's license plate was in the front window, and there was a bicycle attached to a bike rack on the trunk.

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What To Do If You Can Identify These Men

If you can assist police, you're urged to contact Toms River Detective Mastronardy via email at jmastronardy@trpolice.org. You can also call 732-349-0150 extension 1346.

SOURCE: Toms River Police Department

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