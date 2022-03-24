Another Jersey Shore Restaurant Closes Before the Summer Season Opens

Another restaurant at the Jersey Shore has announced they won't be reopening this summer.

Goodbeet, formerly Heart Beet Kitchen, at 8th and Atlantic in downtown Ocean City has closed for good -- as has their restaurant in Bordentown. However, Goodbeet in Haddon Township will remain open.

According to a recent post on Facebook, "we’ve learned over the last year that the restaurant industry just isn’t the same, and might not ever be."

In a sea of french fries, fudge, and pizza, Goodbeet offered plant-based, gluten-free food, which isn't always the easiest to find in shore towns, especially along or near boardwalks.

Speaking of their Ocean City store,

We could not thank you enough for the last four summers of the constant love + support you have shown us thru the craziest of times. [Y]ou helped us create a solid go to spot for plant based, gluten free food at the beach + we couldn’t be anymore proud to have started a trend down there.

Goodbeet's news comes less than a month after a legendary neighboring restaurant also announced that it, too, is shutting down. Spadafora's Restaurant and Clam Bar at 9th and Atlantic will not reopen this summer. That eatery will be moving to the 900 block of Haven Avenue and the City of Ocean City has plans to demolish the building to expand a parking lot.

