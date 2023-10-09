Most of us hate answering phone calls in this day and age. I, however, happen to be an exception to that rule; I actually LOVE chatting on the phone. I find texting so impersonal. That's just me.

Still, I can't argue with the fact that most people would rather run around the block thirteen times rather than picking up the phone when it rings. The same goes for answering the doorbell when you're not expecting company. I have to admit, I hate answering the door, too.

No matter how much I love having an actual conversation with someone over the phone, I can admit to the fact that if you call me from an unidentified number, the likelihood I'll pick up the first time you call is slim to none. Most would agree that in today's world, the likelihood you'll get anybody on the phone by calling from a number NOT included in someone's contact list is also slim to none.

It's a lot more tempting to pick up a phone call, however, from an area code that you're familiar with. For example, I know that I'd be a lot more apt to pick up a call from a number with (856), (609), (215), or (267). Most people that I associate with on a daily basis are from the Jersey coast, South Jersey, and Philly &/or Bucks County in Pennsylvania.

Scammers are hip to that strategy, though.

Phone scammers get smarter and smarter with each passing year. They know that you're more likely to pick up an unknown number that looks like it's calling from a town or area you're familiar with. That's why it's so important that you don't fall for it.

There are 5 area codes in particular that you should NEVER take a call from. They're not from New Jersey, so any NJ resident would already be a little suspicious, but it's worth having this information.

The Federal Trade Commission warns you to ignore calls from these 17 area codes:

- 216 (Cleveland, Ohio)

- 218 (Northern Minnesota)

- 268 (Antigua and Barbuda)

- 284 (British Virgin Islands)

- 347 (New York City)

- 332 (New York City)

- 469 (Dallas, Texas)

- 473 (Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique)

- 646 (Manhattan)

- 649 (Turks and Caicos Islands)

- 657 (La Palma, California)

- 712 (Western Iowa)

- 767 (Commonwealth of Dominica

- 809 (British Virgin Islands)

- 829 (Dominican Republic)

- 849 (Dominican Republic)

- 876 (Jamaica)

Picking up phone calls from any of these area codes could result in higher fees on your bill. Usually, this is accomplished by the "one-ring" scam. Read more about that HERE.

Better to be safe than sorry, right? Don't pick up any numbers you don't know. Let it go to voicemail. If it's actually important, they'll leave a voicemail.

Source: ABC27.com

