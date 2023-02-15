Arrest Made After Man Fatally Shot in Cumberland County, NJ, Valentine&#8217;s Night

Arrest Made After Man Fatally Shot in Cumberland County, NJ, Valentine’s Night

One man is dead and another is facing a long list of charges following a fatal shooting in Cumberland County Tuesday night.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says at about 5:15, state troopers were called to the 600 block of Newport Road in Lawrence Township for a report of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, police found 42-year-old Lequint G. Allen of Millville with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Township is southeast of Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Later that night, 47-year-old Thomas Baker, Jr., of Millville was arrested by law enforcement. He has been charged with,

  • First-degree murder
  • Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree possession of a weapon by a convicted person
  • Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

The State alleges that Baker, Jr., shot Allen after an argument that was instigated by Baker, Jr.

The investigation into the shooting continues and anyone with information may contact New Jersey State Police Det. Franklin Bacon at (856) 785-0036.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

