Atlantic City Fire Department Announces Line of Duty Death

The Atlantic City Professional Firefighters are extended family members.

This is the saddest moment that they will ever experience as a “family” unit … that is, the line of duty death of a “Brother” … as the Atlantic City Fire Department has announced the untimely passing of Firefighter Anthony Carfagno, 58, who succumbed to his battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The City of Atlantic said about Carfagno:

Firefighter Carfagno was a skilled firefighter and driver/operator, assigned to Engine Company 3 of the Second Platoon. Entering the departments ranks in April of 1998, he faithfully served the City and stakeholders of Atlantic City for over 23 years.

The City of Atlantic City released the following additional information about Firefighter Carfagno:

He “was a fixture in the department and community, consistently supporting the International Association of Firefighters Muscular Dystrophy “Fill the Boot” initiative or being an integral caretaker of the community garden that surrounded his local firehouse at Indiana and Grant Avenues.”



Further, “Firefighter Carfagno’s impact will be sorely missed throughout the entire department and our community. His memory will live on through the warmhearted legacy he left behind.”

We reached out to John Varallo, President of The Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Local 198 for comment … who said about Carfagno; “Our department is deeply devastated but we will remain strong for Anthony to help his family through this difficult time. Anthony was a deeply religious man and I believe he is in a better place,” said Varallo.

Laurie Carfagno beautifully wrote on Facebook, “My honey is with his Lord & Savior! I know you are rejoicing and in awe, my love! ❤️😘 Anthony Carfagno.”

Atlantic City has confirmed that Professional Firefighter Carfagno’s funeral service details are pending and will be released at a later date.

