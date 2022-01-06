A.C. Firefighters Pay Beautiful Tribute to One of Their Own

2021 ended on a sad note for the members of the Atlantic City Fire Department when they lost a member of the department, Anthony Carfagno to COVID-19 a few days before Christmas.

Carfagno, 58, from Galloway, had been an Atlantic City firefighter from 1998 until his death. He leaves behind his wife, three children, and three grandchildren.

Funeral services for Anthony are this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 12 pm until 2 pm at the Port Community Church, Main Street, Port Republic. Fire department honors for Carfagno will immediately follow outside the church.

Firefighters are a special breed and they look upon their fellow firefighters as brothers who they come to love and trust with their lives.

A post from Anthony Carfagno's fellow firefighters in the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Union IAFF L198, njfmba Local 8 caught my attention as a beautiful display of that passion.

I would like to reprint their message here, so you can appreciate it as well.

My condolences to the Carfagno family on the loss of Anthony. Thank you to all South Jersey firefighters for your important service.

Along with posting the Memorial Services of our fallen brother Anthony Carfagno today, we would like to say something more of a personal nature about him. A Line of duty death hits extremely hard & when initially reporting such sad events, its almost customary to share a members interests, what he was involved in, his accomplishments. But Anthony was much more then that. He was not a fixture in our stations & around the community for just those reasons. He was a true gentle soul who was strong in his convictions. Two characteristics that normally don't mix well that he easily mastered. His warm demeanor enabled him to handle any situation, conversation or problem with tact, a courtesy unseen in such a one sided minded world today. His ability to view something in a different light & cause you to think twice was another rarity. Wrong or right, he always held a polite but strong stance. With God in his heart and as his guide he felt no animosity toward anyone. He is definitely on a clear path to heaven. If we were to mention any kind of Anthony's lighter side, I guess you could say, you could fill a large jar of peanut with it. Sorely missed already but surely blessed. God Speed Brother

