Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020.

On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Jones was charged in connection to a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on November 9, 2020, where one person was shot in the area of Baltic and Indiana Avenues.

As a result of the guilty plea, Jones faces concurrent sentences of,

Nine years in state prison with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for the weapon charge

Eight years for attempted murder; he must serve at least 85 percent of his term under the No Early Release Act

Once released, he will be under parole supervision for five years

Sentencing is scheduled for January 19th.

