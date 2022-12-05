Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020.
On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Jones was charged in connection to a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on November 9, 2020, where one person was shot in the area of Baltic and Indiana Avenues.
As a result of the guilty plea, Jones faces concurrent sentences of,
- Nine years in state prison with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for the weapon charge
- Eight years for attempted murder; he must serve at least 85 percent of his term under the No Early Release Act
- Once released, he will be under parole supervision for five years
Sentencing is scheduled for January 19th.
