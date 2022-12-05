Someone in NJ Just Won $3.7M (or 925,000 Boxes of Pork Roll) Playing the Lottery

Someone in New Jersey is now able to buy about 925,000 boxes of pork roll.

That's because someone in the great Garden State just won $3.7 million playing Pick 6 from the New Jersey Lottery.

Of course, the estimate of 925,000 boxes doesn't take taxes and whatnot into account -- and, chances are, the person who won calls it "Taylor Ham."

New Jersey Lottery game card

That's because the winning ticket was sold at Borinquen Corner on West Side Ave. in Jersey City, Hudson County.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say,

One ticket matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, December 1, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket will claim the $3.7 million annuity jackpot.

Winning numbers

The winning numbers were 08, 23, 24, 26, 32, and 46.

What's next

The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing which will be held on Monday.

