Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD.
Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
The officers found that Davis did not have a valid driver's license. A search was conducted of Davis' vehicle and trained drug-sniffing K-9 Gee picked up the scent of narcotics inside.
Atlantic City Police found 53 grams of heroin, 20 alprazolam prescription pills, and 19 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, along with a stun gun and $470 believed to be money from drug sales.
Davis was taken into custody and charged with three counts of drug possession and distribution, possession of a weapon while dealing drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.