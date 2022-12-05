Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.

The officers found that Davis did not have a valid driver's license. A search was conducted of Davis' vehicle and trained drug-sniffing K-9 Gee picked up the scent of narcotics inside.

Atlantic City Police found 53 grams of heroin, 20 alprazolam prescription pills, and 19 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, along with a stun gun and $470 believed to be money from drug sales.

Davis was taken into custody and charged with three counts of drug possession and distribution, possession of a weapon while dealing drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!