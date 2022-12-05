Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police/ Facebook/ YouTube screenshot

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic  Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.

The officers found that Davis did not have a valid driver's license.  A search was conducted of Davis' vehicle and trained drug-sniffing K-9 Gee picked up the scent of narcotics inside.

Atlantic City Police found 53 grams of heroin, 20 alprazolam prescription pills, and 19 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, along with a stun gun and $470 believed to be money from drug sales.

Davis was taken into custody and charged with three counts of drug possession and distribution, possession of a weapon while dealing drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

