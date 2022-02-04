Atlantic City Ocean Club Residents Told They Can’t Use Their Balconies

Multiple residents at Atlantic City’s Ocean Club Condominiums have reached out to us and they’re not happy.

The residents have received official notification that they are not allowed to go out on their balconies, effective immediately.

It reads:

NOTICE OF PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES BEING INITIATED IMMEDIATELY CONCERNING THE USE OF THE BALCONIES.

The residents that we interviewed were not pleased with the language in the letter (see below) such as this:

The balconies are common property, not part of the unit, and we are assured by legal counsel that the Association has the power to regulate their use.

All this time, they thought the balcony was a direct part of their unit. They feel that it was marketed that way at the time of sale.

Today, they are being told that their balcony is “common property.” They do not like that description one bit.

Now, to be fair if there is a legitimate structural concern then certainly it is appropriate to address the issue with a proper sense of urgency.

At the same time, residents are paying a handsome rent or mortgage and they love their balconies and, believe it or not, many enjoy their balconies even in the winter.

The Board of Trustees has advised that they recently received a "Structural Due Diligence" report from an engineering firm that was hired to evaluate the building. One of the critical issues discovered are the balconies.

One Ocean Club Condominium resident said to us, “How are they going to stop me from walking out of my own door?”

This is the view that the residents pay for:

Atlantic City Ocean Club Condominiums- TSM Harry Hurley Atlantic City Ocean Club Condominiums- TSM Harry Hurley loading...

A different view from a second balcony:

TSM Harry Hurley TSM Harry Hurley loading...

Here is the letter that they received today from the Ocean Club Condominiums Board of Trustees:

TSM Harry Hurley TSM Harry Hurley loading...

This is a developing story. Updates as warranted.

