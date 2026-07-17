If you've been looking at your tomato plants through the smoky haze and wondering whether this air is hurting your garden, you're definitely not alone. Around South Jersey, "Jersey Fresh" season is practically sacred, and the last thing anyone wants is to lose backyard tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, or beautiful summer flowers after months of hard work.

The good news? A few days of wildfire smoke probably won't ruin your garden.

What the Smoke Could Mean for Tomatoes, Flowers, and Other Backyard Plants

While the smoky skies definitely look dramatic, most healthy vegetables and flowering plants can tolerate short-term smoke without lasting damage. The bigger issue is that thick haze blocks some sunlight, and plants rely on sunlight to grow through photosynthesis. If the smoke sticks around for several days, your plants may grow a little more slowly or produce slightly fewer flowers or vegetables, but they're unlikely to suddenly die because of it.

Ironically, the bigger challenge for many South Jersey gardens right now is the extreme heat. With temperatures climbing into the 90s, plants are already working overtime to stay hydrated. The smoky skies simply add another layer of stress.

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For now, the best thing you can do is keep watering consistently, preferably early in the morning, avoid heavy pruning or fertilizing while plants are under stress, and let nature do the rest. If a light layer of ash settles on leaves, gently rinsing it off is fine, but don't overdo it.

Your “Jersey Fresh” garden has probably handled plenty of summer curveballs before. With a little patience (and hopefully some cleaner air soon) most vegetables and flowers should bounce back just fine.

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5