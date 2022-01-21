Atlantic Co. Prosecutor: Former Teacher Sentenced For Sexual Assault

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has announced the sentencing of a Delaware man, “on charges of the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a female under 16 years old.”

The federal sentencing took place today for Thomas Herlihy, 37, of New Castle, Delaware, who was given 7 years in federal prison by Judge Dorothy Garrabrant.

Federal sentencing guidelines require serving a minimum of 85% under the No Early Release Act.

Herlihy pleaded guilty on August 5, 2021, to first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Herlihy will serve his sentence at the Avenel facility “because he was found to be a repetitive and compulsive sex offender. Herlihy will be subject to Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life, as well as being prohibited from any type of contact with the victim pursuant to Nicole’s Law,” said Shill.

Shill confirmed that the investigation was “conducted by the Delaware State Police, the FBI and with the assistance of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Graphically, “the multi-jurisdictional allegations and investigation led to Herlihy being charged with multiple acts of sexual penetration that he committed against the juvenile victim while they were visiting Atlantic City together on or about June 1, 2016,” concluded Shill.

Marisa G, McGarvey, Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor is representing the state in this case.

SOURCE : Cary Shill

