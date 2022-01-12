Prosecutor: Northfield Man Charged After Leaving Scene Of Fatal Crash

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has confirmed that a Northfield man, Matthew Cademartori, 25 has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

A collaboration between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Absecon Police Department has concluded that Cademartori allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian this past Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Absecon, New Jersey.

Shill stated that Cademartori:

Was traveling eastbound in the early morning hours on the White Horse Pike when he struck Talmadge Franklin, 67, of Absecon who was walking eastbound. After striking Franklin, Cadematori left the scene of the crash, the investigation determined, said Shill.

Shill also confirmed that Cadermatori was arrested at his place of residence this past Saturday, January 10, 2022.

Cadermatori was charged with second degree Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash.

According to Shill, Cadermatori “was transported to the Absecon Police Department, where he was processed and then transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he is lodged, pending a detention hearing,” said Shill.

Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson has been named to represent the state of New Jersey in this case.

NOTE : The Atlantic County Prosecutor reminds the public that “These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases, a charged defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” said Shill.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

South Jersey Police Who Tragically Died in the Line of Duty This is a tribute to South Jersey police officers who tragically have died in the line of duty.