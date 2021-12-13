A mother from Atlantic County is asking for help locating her son who has been out of contact since leaving a recovery house in Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: The man has been found.

Carrie Bunn posted a message on Facebook late Sunday night expressing concern for her son David, who she says has not been heard from since leaving a recovery house in Levittown, Pa, at about 1:30 pm Sunday.

David was supposed to be traveling to his mother's home on Sunday to spend the night before making an appearance in court on Monday, but he never arrived and he is not answering his phone.

Now Bunn is concerned that her son may have gone to a neighborhood such as Kensington to get drugs.

David he’s new to Philadelphia he had only been residing at the recovery house for the last month he is from New Jersey Atlantic county area. So I’m please asking if anybody comes across my son David to please have him call his mother. I don’t even know what to do because I myself reside in New Jersey and I’m not familiar with the Philadelphia area.

If you have information about David, his mother asks that you call her at 609-415-5138.

50 Awesome New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!