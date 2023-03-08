Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is holding a symposium to address the lack of women in the field of public safety and encourage more recruits.

Women reportedly make up a staggeringly low portion of the public safety workforce, including law enforcement.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office hopes to change that. On Wednesday, March 8th, International Women's Day, there will be a free 'Women in Public Safety Symposium' at Stockton University in Pomona.

The event seeks to highlight the diversity of employment opportunities within public safety and empower young women to pursue a career in the field.

Women who occupy varying public safety roles at municipal, county, state, and federal levels will speak on panels and offer their insight and experience. The panelists will each share their unique obstacles as women in public safety roles as well as answer questions.

New Jersey’s First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay Ruotolo will give the keynote address.

And if you're a woman considering a career in public safety, more than 20 twenty public safety organizations including local police departments, federal agencies, and corrections organizations will be on hand to offer more information about potential recruitment opportunities.

The free symposium will be held in the Stockton University Campus Center Event Room. Registration starts at 8a and the panels begin at 9a. Reserve your spot in advance at no cost.

Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive Galloway, NJ.

