48 people indicted for alleged involvement in Galloway, NJ, cockfighting ring

48 people indicted for alleged involvement in Galloway, NJ, cockfighting ring

Galloway Township NJ cockfighting - Photo: Galloway Township Police Dept / Canva

Four dozen people from three states have been indicted in connection to a large cockfighting ring in South Jersey that was broken up one year ago.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says in March of 2024, an investigation by Det. Mark Kienzle with the Galloway Township Police Department uncovered electronic invitations to an illegally organized cockfight event.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were able to stop that event, which allegedly featured an arena that was constructed specifically for rooster fighting at a property on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue.

The defendants were arrested and charged with offenses including animal cruelty, mutilation of animals, witnessing/paying admission to attend an event involving animal fighting, gambling on animal fighting, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and resisting arrest by flight.

300 block of South Bremen Avenue in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Dozens of roosters were seized, many of them with varying degrees of injury and mutilation. Four dogs were also removed from the property.

The organizer of the event, Jose Madera, and one of the attendees, Roberto Soto, were not included in this indictment as they have already resolved their cases.

Jose Madera of Galloway NJ - Photo: Galloway Twp Police Dept / Canva
loading...

The 48 who were indicted are as follows:

  • Stephanie Kaneshiro, 34, Galloway Township
  • Patricio Acosta, 66, Philadelphia
  • Josue Arroyo, 52, Vineland
  • Arroyo Blanco, 41, Perth Amboy
  • Juan Carrion, 46, Philadelphia
  • Guillermo Celada 64, Camden
  • Joseph Cubi-Camacho, 27, Vineland
  • Berdover Diaz, 46, Hammonton
  • Peter Rios, 51, Lumberton
  • Peter Rios, Jr., 28, Blackwood
  • Dominigo Duran-Montesino, 42, Camden
  • Rudis Perez Perez, 46
  • Luis Fernandez-Tavarez, 37, North Bergen, NJ
  • Yomery Richardo-Perez, 31, Camden
  • Juan Pena-Duran, 34, Hamilton
  • Bienvenid Polanco, 61, Tappen, NY
  • Lolitha Glenn, 52, Greenwich, NJ
  • Jason Gonzalez, 45, Warminster, PA
  • Luiggi Jimenez-Diaz, 31, Trenton
  • Rafael Hernandez, 70, Philadelphia
  • Jimmy Hadden, 51, Greenwich, NJ
  • Guillermo Polanco, 69, Egg Harbor Township
  • Walter Jones, 53, Vineland
  • Anthony Lugo, 41, Vineland
Chris Coleman/TSM
loading...
  • Luis Roman, 63, Trenton
  • Pedro Rodriguez-Santiago, 49, Philadelphia
  • Angel Ocasio, 41, Bridgeton
  • Ramon Rosa, 58, Hamilton
  • Felipe Perez, 60, Philadelphia
  • Juan Solino-Valerio, 38, Elizabeth
  • Irving Perez, 34, Millville
  • Juan Perez, 41, Pennsauken
  • Jose Quinones, 52, Warminster, PA
  • Steven Sotnychuk, 56, Vineland
  • Javier Santos-Gonzales, 33, Pleasantville
  • Miguel Torres, 61, Columbus, NJ
  • Kenny Tejada-Torres, 24, Perth Amboy
  • Jose Torres-Peralta, 46, Philadelphia
  • Leowis Valerio-Jaquez, 41, Perth Amboy
  • Louis Vazquez, 41, Perth Amboy
  • Miquel Rodriguez, 55, Camden
  • Daniel Vargas-Baez, 36, Camden
  • Victor Rodriquez, 52, Camden
  • Alan Ramirez-Rodriguez, 30, Allentown, PA
  • Jose Valerio, 63, Perth Amboy
  • Rafael Quinones-Serrano, 52, Bristol, PA
  • Luis Rivera-Campos, 37, Camden
  • Felix Medina, 65, Trenton

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone

Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic County NJ News, Galloway, Galloway Township, Galloway Township NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3