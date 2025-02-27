Four dozen people from three states have been indicted in connection to a large cockfighting ring in South Jersey that was broken up one year ago.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says in March of 2024, an investigation by Det. Mark Kienzle with the Galloway Township Police Department uncovered electronic invitations to an illegally organized cockfight event.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were able to stop that event, which allegedly featured an arena that was constructed specifically for rooster fighting at a property on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue.

The defendants were arrested and charged with offenses including animal cruelty, mutilation of animals, witnessing/paying admission to attend an event involving animal fighting, gambling on animal fighting, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and resisting arrest by flight.

300 block of South Bremen Avenue in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps 300 block of South Bremen Avenue in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Dozens of roosters were seized, many of them with varying degrees of injury and mutilation. Four dogs were also removed from the property.

The organizer of the event, Jose Madera, and one of the attendees, Roberto Soto, were not included in this indictment as they have already resolved their cases.

Jose Madera of Galloway NJ - Photo: Galloway Twp Police Dept / Canva Jose Madera of Galloway NJ - Photo: Galloway Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

The 48 who were indicted are as follows:

Stephanie Kaneshiro, 34, Galloway Township

Patricio Acosta, 66, Philadelphia

Josue Arroyo, 52, Vineland

Arroyo Blanco, 41, Perth Amboy

Juan Carrion, 46, Philadelphia

Guillermo Celada 64, Camden

Joseph Cubi-Camacho, 27, Vineland

Berdover Diaz, 46, Hammonton

Peter Rios, 51, Lumberton

Peter Rios, Jr., 28, Blackwood

Dominigo Duran-Montesino, 42, Camden

Rudis Perez Perez, 46

Luis Fernandez-Tavarez, 37, North Bergen, NJ

Yomery Richardo-Perez, 31, Camden

Juan Pena-Duran, 34, Hamilton

Bienvenid Polanco, 61, Tappen, NY

Lolitha Glenn, 52, Greenwich, NJ

Jason Gonzalez, 45, Warminster, PA

Luiggi Jimenez-Diaz, 31, Trenton

Rafael Hernandez, 70, Philadelphia

Jimmy Hadden, 51, Greenwich, NJ

Guillermo Polanco, 69, Egg Harbor Township

Walter Jones, 53, Vineland

Anthony Lugo, 41, Vineland

Chris Coleman/TSM Chris Coleman/TSM loading...

Luis Roman, 63, Trenton

Pedro Rodriguez-Santiago, 49, Philadelphia

Angel Ocasio, 41, Bridgeton

Ramon Rosa, 58, Hamilton

Felipe Perez, 60, Philadelphia

Juan Solino-Valerio, 38, Elizabeth

Irving Perez, 34, Millville

Juan Perez, 41, Pennsauken

Jose Quinones, 52, Warminster, PA

Steven Sotnychuk, 56, Vineland

Javier Santos-Gonzales, 33, Pleasantville

Miguel Torres, 61, Columbus, NJ

Kenny Tejada-Torres, 24, Perth Amboy

Jose Torres-Peralta, 46, Philadelphia

Leowis Valerio-Jaquez, 41, Perth Amboy

Louis Vazquez, 41, Perth Amboy

Miquel Rodriguez, 55, Camden

Daniel Vargas-Baez, 36, Camden

Victor Rodriquez, 52, Camden

Alan Ramirez-Rodriguez, 30, Allentown, PA

Jose Valerio, 63, Perth Amboy

Rafael Quinones-Serrano, 52, Bristol, PA

Luis Rivera-Campos, 37, Camden

Felix Medina, 65, Trenton

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.