Man and Dog Struck By Vehicle in Absecon

A man is critically injured, and a dog dead, after they were struck by a hit-an-run vehicle in Absecon.

Suspect arrested

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday morning. Absecon Police say the man and his dog were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue.

Police say the dog was killed in the crash and the man sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

Absecon Police have identified the victim as Syed Hogue, 25, of Absecon. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Investigation leads to arrest

According to police, the driver fled the scene. Another motorist called 9-1-1 for help.

Police say they investigated the incident, and ending up find a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved. Police stopped the vehicle, and arrested Byron A. Jones, 52, of Mays Landing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Absecon Police at 609-641-0667, extension 214. You can also make an anonymous tip via Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 - or, text TIPCOP, along with any information, to 274637.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

8 Best Atlantic County Restaurants To Host Your Birthday Dinner Everybody wants a fun night out combined with delicious food for their birthday. Atlantic County, NJ, locals have recommended their top 8 favorite places to eat for their big celebrations. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal