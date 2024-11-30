Man and Dog Struck By Vehicle in Absecon
A man is critically injured, and a dog dead, after they were struck by a hit-an-run vehicle in Absecon.
Suspect arrested
The incident happened just after midnight Saturday morning. Absecon Police say the man and his dog were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue.
Police say the dog was killed in the crash and the man sustained serious life-threatening injuries.
Absecon Police have identified the victim as Syed Hogue, 25, of Absecon. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Investigation leads to arrest
According to police, the driver fled the scene. Another motorist called 9-1-1 for help.
Police say they investigated the incident, and ending up find a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved. Police stopped the vehicle, and arrested Byron A. Jones, 52, of Mays Landing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Absecon Police at 609-641-0667, extension 214. You can also make an anonymous tip via Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 - or, text TIPCOP, along with any information, to 274637.
