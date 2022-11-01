Atlantic County, NJ Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Alert

The Atlantic County, NJ Sheriff’s Department is warning residents that scam artists are getting more and more aggressive in their efforts.

They have confirmed that they have received reports about a phone scam.

The scam artists are scaring people into believing that there is a warrant for their arrest or some business problem that could cause them trouble in their lives.

They try to get victims to give them money on-the-spot to settle any alleged issues.

The scam artists have gotten more brazen than ever as, “individuals have gone as far as using our own Officer's and Sergeant's actual names, as well as setting up voicemail accounts which also impersonate actual officers from our agency,” according to the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department has made it clear that they will never contact you by phone and ask you to make a payment for any reason.

“If you're ever unsure if any call claiming to be from our agency is legitimate, hang up and call us directly at 609-909-7200.”

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department is also asking that you please share this message with any elderly family members or friends who may not use digital devices.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department.

