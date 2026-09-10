"Look at me! I go faster when I'm not wearing pants!"

Police are on the lookout for a naked guy riding and e-Bike.

It sounds like a joke, but it's not.

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Readington Township, New Jersey Police Look to Identify Naked E-Bike Rider

It's a naked guy cruising around town without pants.

Actually, without any clothing at all.

The good news, he wears a helmet.

Well, in a crash, that might protect his head, but he could end up with some serious road rash on other body parts.

Police in Readington Township - that's in Hunterdon County - say they're trying to identify the pant-less E-Bike Rider.

Photo by Himiway Bikes on Unsplash Photo by Himiway Bikes on Unsplash

Not His First Rodeo

Readington Township Police say they've been receiving reports about the man for several years! They say he's wearing, "considerably less safety equipment than we would recommend."

Police say they finally were able to snap a photo of the guy - but before publishing it, they had to alter the photo, to cover him up a bit.

Police are asking anyone to can identify the man to contact them.

"And as a friendly reminder: helmets are strongly encouraged. Pants are even more strongly encouraged"

The good thing: riding a bike without a chain means various body parts can't get caught in the chain.

SOURCE: Readington Township New Jersey Police Department

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