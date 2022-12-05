So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert.

Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged.

And he isn't going to hold back.

Portnoy's travels recently took him to the famous Columbus Flea Market on Route 206 in Burlington County to see who makes the better pie: Kate & Al's or Pete's.

Before we get to the tape, let's take a look at how some locals rate the two.

Both shops have a 4.6 out of 5 on Google, so that's a draw.

On Facebook, Pete's gets a 4.8 while Kate & Al's shows a 4.7. Clearly, that's within the margin of error.

Like the Hatfields and the McCoys. We're gonna figure this out. A flea market pizza rivalry that I didn't know existed...

So with popular opinions very evenly divided, let's turn to the expert...

And for the other side...

