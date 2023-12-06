Basketball Court Demolished, New Parking Lot Going Up In EHT, NJ

It's always sad to see somewhere that holds such great memories for so many people turned to dust.

That seemed to be the sentiment for a few locals in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, who were curious about why the township would give the green light to demolish a place that actually gathered people together for a healthy recreational activity.

Somebody pointed out on Facebook that the basketball court at Tremont and Oakland Avenues in EHT is torn up.

Now, before you start calling the township to protest, this isn't exactly news. Yes, they're tearing it up, but for good reason.

The basketball court is actually getting a new makeover! See... that's why you don't immediately freak out over everything you read.

It was announced that EHT Parks & Rec are giving the entire park a complete overhaul. Work has already been done on the bleachers at the BMX track. Now, they're focusing on making the parking lot double in size. Doubt they'll face many complaints about that considering how HUGE Egg Harbor Township is. With so many people living there, it'd be nice if a decent number of people could take advantage of the park at the same time.

MK Betterment Park will also see an updated pavilion complete with corn hole, grills, and picnic tables all for public use.

Now, for the basketball court, expect updated facilities and another new parking area.

Residents are certainly in for a treat once it's all done. Can't wait to see what it'll look like!

