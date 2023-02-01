Bottoms Up! Experts Unveil Their Choice For Best Brewery In New Jersey

This is a good time of year to carve out a place in your schedule to visit one of the awesome breweries New Jersey has to offer and one major publication has named the one brewery in New Jersey you absolutely have to visit.

With so many amazing breweries popping up all over New Jersey, it's hard to know which is the one place you absolutely can't miss. But there is help narrowing it down for you.

This time around the assistance is coming from one of the most well-known travel sites around, Far & Wide, and they know what they're talking about when it comes to these things.

Let's talk about just how much fun a job like finding the "can't miss" brewery in a state is. And if you think that's fun, imagine doing that for every state in the nation, and that's exactly what these experts did.

When they came around to the terrific breweries all over New Jersey, there is no doubt that singling one out was a tall task. But they were up to the challenge, and they made a choice.

If heading to the best brewery in New Jersey is something that you'd want to put on your bucket list, then make some time to head to Kane Brewing in Ocean Township, Monmouth County.

This brewery was started by a husband and wife who turned their hobby into a successful business, and that is just an awesome story.

Kane Brewing Company is located at 1750 Bloomsbury Ave. in Ocean Township. Give them a try as soon as possible You'll be glad you did. Even the experts agree.

