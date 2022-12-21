Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The State

We're always searching for great food here in New Jersey, and there is plenty to be had. When we hear of great food locations, we can't wait to share them, and today we share a wonderful nugget about Garden State burritos.

There is such an amazing variety of food in New Jersey, and it is really hard to pick out one restaurant as the best in anything. We have so many fantastic eateries, the experts might be better off picking the best in each neighborhood. There are plenty of great choices to go around.

We seem, however, to gravitate to the title "the best in the state", and if you've been named that in New Jersey, there is no bigger honor.

So when a website known for its great taste in food names you the best, the whole state stands up and takes notice.

We were relieved that one outlet took on the task of naming the best burrito in New Jersey. That takes the pressure off the rest of us. You know what they say, so many burritos, so little time.

So, which restaurant gets the honor of the best burrito in New Jersey, according to Far & Wide? That honor belongs to an amazing restaurant in Lake Hiawatha.

Congratulations to the fine folks at Bollywood Grill for getting this pretty amazing honor. They are located at 94 N Beverwyck Rd in Lake Hiawatha in case you want to give their award-winning burritos a try.

Let's get them on our food bucket list and get there soon.

We have a weak spot for the burritos at Juanito's in Red Bank. They are really awesome, too, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to get them on your list as well.

