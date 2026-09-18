Okay, I need everyone to be honest with me for a second.

Would you actually eat a bug?

Not as a dare. Not because someone paid you $20. I mean voluntarily walking up to a table and saying, “Yes, please, I’ll have the cricket cookie.”

Because that is apparently an option in South Jersey this weekend.

South Jersey GreenFest is happening September 19-20 at the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum in Sewell, and “Bug Chef” Zack Lemann will be serving up some VERY unconventional food.

First Up: A Cookie With CRICKETS

Let's start with something familiar.

Chocolate Chirp Cookies are basically chocolate chip cookies… except the “chips” include roasted crickets.

And apparently, the crickets add a nutty crunch.

Would I eat it?

I genuinely don't know.

READ MORE: My 3 Favorite Spots For Guacamole In Atlantic County

Okay, But Would You Eat A Caterpillar?

Then they'll have Crispy Cajun Crickets, which are roasted and seasoned with Louisiana spices.

Those are basically bug sunflower seeds, and honestly, I feel like I could maybe convince myself to try one.

Then there's Red Beans and “Yikes.”

Yes. “Yikes.”

It's apparently a New Orleans-inspired dish where the rice gets replaced with a poached caterpillar.

A CATERPILLAR.

And if that wasn't enough, you can try fried dragonflies served on sautéed mushrooms with Dijon-soy butter.

I have so many questions.

South Jersey, Would You Try This?

The bug food is part of GreenFest's World of Bugs, which also features live insects, roach races, bug walks, fossils and hands-on activities.

I'm all for trying new things.

But a dragonfly?

I need to know: Would you actually eat this?!

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Fall Gallery Credit: Jimmy G