I think we need to settle something very important. What is our official fall flavor?

For me, there are only two contenders: pumpkin and apple cider.

Honestly, pumpkin probably wins.. but it is CLOSE.

I’m a basic gal. I love my pumpkin spice. Give me a pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin bread, pumpkin cookies or basically anything with the words “pumpkin spice” slapped on it, and I’m probably buying it.

Here's the thing: I also LOVE apple cider.

Apple Cider Is Having a Major Fall Moment

Think about it.

There’s a reason people love going apple picking just as much as they love heading out to pick pumpkins.

Sure, pumpkin picking is probably more of a family tradition once you have kids. But if you’re in your dating era? Apple picking is basically a fall date waiting to happen.

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And then there are the apple cider donuts.

I’m sorry, but a warm apple cider donut might be one of the greatest things about fall in New Jersey.

South Jersey farms are now celebrating apple season this year with festivals, picking, cider and those beloved cider donuts, even after a spring freeze damaged much of the local apple crop.

READ MORE: 3 South Jersey Towns You MUST Visit This Fall

So Which Fall Flavor Wins?

I think pumpkin takes the crown, but honestly, it might only be by a hair.

Pumpkin is Halloween.

Apple cider is apple picking.

Pumpkin spice is coffee.

Apple cider is donuts.

I refuse to choose.

Is pumpkin officially our fall flavor, or does apple cider deserve the crown? I think it's impossible for South Jersey to decide.