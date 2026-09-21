Okay, I think we need to have a serious conversation.

Is local summer officially over?

Because today was the first day this season that I actually thought, “Oh no… I bet nobody is on the beach today.”

It was chilly. The kind of chilly where you start questioning whether you really need that sweatshirt you brought with you.

Now, I'm conflicted because local summer is my FAVORITE time of year in South Jersey.

What Even Counts As Local Summer?

The shoobies are gone. The massive crowds are gone. You can actually get a parking spot, walk the boardwalk without bumping into 47 people at a time and sit on the beach without feeling like you're surrounded by half of Philadelphia.

And yes, it can still be warm enough to get some sun.

However, this week feels different. Fall officially arrives September 22, and temperatures are expected to struggle to reach 70 degrees for much of the week. Meanwhile, the ocean is still hanging around the 70s.

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So what is the cutoff?

October 1?

The first official day of fall?

The first day you need a jacket at the beach?

Or is local summer over when your favorite seasonal restaurants, rides and beach spots close for the year?

I Don't Think I'm Ready to Let Local Summer Go

Personally, I'm voting for “whenever South Jersey says it’s over.”

If it's warm enough for the beach, I'm calling it local summer.

If I can sit outside with a drink and watch the sunset, it's local summer.

And if my favorite summer spots are still open? You better believe I'm going.

Because once local summer is officially over, we're basically on the express train to Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

And honestly?

I'm not ready.

So, when do YOU think local summer officially ends?