Major National Publication Spotlights This Outstanding New Jersey Diner

This is going to be a pretty controversial topic with a lot of disagreeing going on, but we're going to take it on anyway. A major publication has named the best diner in New Jersey.

There are a lot of things we are passionate about here in New Jersey, but there may be no topic that we care more about in the food arena than diners.

We all have our favorites, and our second and third favorites for that matter as well, so there is certainly no shortage of opinions on diners in the Garden State.

That's why we know that no matter which diner the major publication chose as the state's best, most people are going to disagree. It's just simple math.

I have an absolute favorite New Jersey Diner, and that's Brick diner on Route 70 in Brick. I know the people, I love the food, and it's right near my home. That's probably the same reason you'd give for loving your diner.

But obviously, Lovefood can't pick their favorite neighborhood diner when it's not their neighborhood, so the task is a little more challenging for them.

But, if anyone can do it, it's the foodie experts there, and they did choose a very famous and very popular diner as New Jersey's best.

Their choice is the legendary Tops Diner in Harrison. At Tops, they have a little diner experience under their belt, having been in business for 80 years. That alone is very impressive.

They have the typical diner fare, but customers say they have always done it just a little better than the rest. Big congratulations to Tops Diner on a nice distinction, and if you haven't given them a try, you may want to add them to your list.

