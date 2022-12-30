This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Pork Roll In The State

We all know that New Jersey is well-known for one very special type of meat. We are the pork roll capital of the world, so if the experts have singled out one place to name as the top spot to get some, that's a really big deal.

Let's remember, a man named John Talyor invented this beautiful product way back in 1856 in Trenton, according to Shore Catering. It got its start here and will always call New Jersey home.

Of course, the battle wages on regarding what to call this very special meat. Some of us settle on Taylor Ham, which certainly makes sense based on the history of the product.

But just as many of us refer to it as pork roll. We're less interested in the name of it for our purposes today. We just want to know where to get the best the Garden State has to offer.

There is no doubt there will be a great deal of disagreement on this choice, or whatever choice is made as the best pork roll in New Jersey, so we are so glad the decision was not made by us but was made by the food experts at Lovefood.

They are a highly respected food site, so we are really curious to find out what they have crowned the Garden State's best.

What they chose for this honor is a great place called The Committed Pig. They have locations in Summit and Morristown, and by the way, they also have the perfect name for this accolade.

In New Jersey, there is Italian food, bagels, pizza, and pork roll on our Mount Rushmore of food, and The Committed Pig just earned its spot atop our food mountain.

Just an added note, if you are at the Jersey Shore and want a great pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich, I found one at this great little place called Pixie's Sunrise Cafe in Point Pleasant. Give it a try.

