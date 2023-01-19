Amazing New Jersey Japanese Restaurant Gets National Attention

The one thing all New Jersey residents can agree on is that we love our food. We are used to amazing restaurants and delicious food everywhere we turn. And we are becoming famous for having some of the best sushi around.

We have already cornered the market on Italian food, diners, and pizza, and we are quickly rising up the sushi charts as well, boasting some of the most amazing sushi restaurants in the nation.

And since we love the best of the best here in the Garden State, and are willing to travel anywhere in the state to find it, we thought it would be interesting to research what foodie experts think is the best sushi place in New Jersey.

So we dug in and found out that some of the most well-known and well-respected foodie websites anywhere had done some investigating and came up with a conclusion of their own.

The folks at Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best sushi restaurants in each state in America. So, what did they choose for the Garden State?

They strongly suggest a trip to Ridgewood to a wonderful place called Shumi Japanese Cuisine. Those who have been there raved about the ambiance and the fresh fish, which are obviously two key parts of the sushi experience.

Their menu is extensive, and there is no doubt you should get this one on your own bucket list. They have two locations, but since the one in Texas might be a bit too long of a ride for you, you should visit the one in Ridgewood.

It's located at 70 E. Ridgewood Ave. Give it a try and let us know what you think.

In my opinion, I have never had a better sushi experience that the one I had at Xina in Toms River. The food is always fresh and delicious and the service is second to none.

