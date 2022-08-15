Bigfoot Hunt Planned for New Jersey in October

If you're agreeable, you can hunt Bigfoots in the Garden State this fall.

The Bigfoot Research Organization is planning on holding a Bigfoot Expedition in Northern New Jersey in October.

The Organization (BFRO) has announce plans on a trip into the "squatchy" areas of North Jersey. The expedition, October 20 - 23, will be led by Larry Ripon, who apparently is an expert when it comes to such things. The BFRO says an earlier expedition led by Ripon was very successful:

"The previous expedition to this area was a rare achievement among Bigfoot expeditions. Larry kept the group small enough so they could all basically stick together within earshot while entering a squatchy hollow on foot, enabling every person who attended to hear the same sounds."

If you're interested in finding out more about the trip, you can go here. The fee to go on the Bigfoot Hunt is expected to be between $300 and $500. You'll be camping in the woods in any possible weather condition.

Who knows, you may just encounter a Bigfoot!

SOURCE: BFRO.net.

