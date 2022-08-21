Blake Shelton’s Retro New Video Reminded Him Why He Cut Off His Mullet

Blake Shelton throws it back to the glory days of '90s country in his new video, but that doesn't mean he's fully embracing the past. Shelton sports an impressive mullet that rivals his own past hairstyle in his new clip for "No Body," but in a new interview, he says the video shoot reminded him why he ditched that hairstyle in the first place.

Unlike the hair he showed off in his early videos and appearances, Shelton's mullet in his new video is a wig, and it didn't take long to remind him of some of the drawbacks to having long hair.

The "No Body" video features a classic country line dance in a bar, while Shelton sports both a mullet and a cowboy hat. He tells People it felt "completely natural to me. Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn't on. It was hot in there."

It was a flashback to his own past, Shelton admits.

"Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, 'Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off,'" he relates. "Not because it wasn't cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating."

Shelton cut his mullet off and stopped wearing cowboy hats on stage years ago. He tried to grow another mullet during the COVID-19 pandemic before abandoning the idea, and he tells People that it's unlikely he'll ever return to his old look, even though mullets are back in style in country music again thanks to artists including Morgan Wallen.

"I guess I don't care about trends, because when I had the mullet, it wasn't cool," he notes. "And now that mullets are cool, I don't have one. So, I guess I don't follow. I should. I'm not against them. I'm just always a little bit late."

At least one of Shelton's country music friends won't be sorry to hear his mullet won't return. Longtime Shelton buddy Craig Morgan burst out laughing during an interview with Taste of Country Nights when host Evan Paul showed him the artwork for Shelton's "No Body" single, before gleefully lampooning his friend.

"That's not the new artwork," Morgan said with a big-bodied laugh. "Oh, that's good. Oh my gosh. I don't know what he's thinking. That's gotta be a wig."

"He really shouldn't be that proud," Morgan added of the cover photo, in which a hat-wearing, mullet-headed Shelton stares into the camera with a great deal of swagger. "He should not be that confident. He is, in my opinion, Blake is one of the better singers in our format — I don't think Blake gets enough credit for his singing ability because of his ignorant humor sometimes overpowers his singing. But he should never be that confident."