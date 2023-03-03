Bordentown, NJ Hosts Their First St.Patrick’s Historical Pub Crawl

This is a new one for Bordentown, NJ! St.Patrick’s day is coming up really soon and there are so many parades, bar crawls and other events happening throughout the state to enjoy that will get you in the mood.

There’s a special one happening in Bordentown this year that you’ll want to be a part of. Bordentown Walking Tours has announced that they’ll be putting on their first EVER St.Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl.

They’re calling it the first annual Irishtown History Pub Crawl and it’s set up to go throughout historic Bordentown. Bordentown Walking Tours posted on Facebook that everyone has to dress for the occasion, of course, why wouldn’t you?

It’s time to dig out that green shirt you’ve had in the back of your closet for events just like this one. Of course, St.Patrick’s Day has A LOT to do with drinking, but that’s not all you can do on this tour.

Of course, this event is a pub crawl so it has a lot to do with drinking, but you’ll also learn a lot about the history of the Irish, especially about the Irish Immigrants of Bordentown, NJ in the 1800s.

So if you’re looking for a unique pub crawl experience that will have you learn a thing or two while sipping on some of your favorite beers and drinks, this is for sure worth checking out.

Also, this is the first time this is happening in Bordentown, so you’ll be a part of a little piece of history by checking out this pub crawl! The first annual Irishtown History Pub Crawl is happening on Saturday, March 18 right in Bordentown.

Tickets are on sale now and are selling for $65 which includes a drink at each bar throughout the crawl, a bite to eat at every bar, and a guided history tour. This is a 3-hour tour that is for ages 21+ only!

