Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Have you made any fun plans yet? Whether you're looking for a date night or a GNO (Girls Night Out) I've found a really cool and tasty event for you.

Save the date. It's taking place Friday, February 10th starting at 5:30pm.

Here's how it works. You purchase a passport by clicking here . Passports are only $8 each if you order online and $10 each the night of the event, if still available.

The night of the Chocolate Walk (February 10th), you'll pick up your passport at Chocolate Headquarters, Icon Boutique (202 Farnsworth Avenue) .

Then, you'll take a leisurely walk around town, using the passport as your guide to check out the wonderful shops around town. Don't worry, they're all within a short walk of each other.

At each stop you'll grab delicious chocolate treats, shop and get your passport stamped. Sounds like a fabulous night to me.

Once you have at least 10 stamps you'll drop your passport off (by 8pm) where you picked it up Icon Boutique, (Chocolate Headquarters) and you'll be entered in a drawing to win Bordentown Bucks to redeem throughout town to shop, dine and have fun.

If you've never been to downtown Bordentown you're missing out on something very very special. It has some of the best restaurants and shops around. You'll love it. It's an adorable town.

For more information, click here

