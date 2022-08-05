Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state.

Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."

According to Billhimer's office, on July 27th, detectives with numerous law enforcement agencies began surveilling those two homes. When Crawford left the home in Cream Ridge, he was followed into Manchester Township where he was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives subsequently executed court-authorized search warrants on both the Bordentown and Cream Ridge residences. As a result, law enforcement seized – in combination from both residences - approximately nine ounces of methamphetamine, 6,550 wax folds of heroin, six ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine, two handguns, and $3,000 in United States Currency.

Brosseau was taken into custody at the home in Cream Ridge.

Crawford was charged with maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) facility, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a CDS offense, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a prohibited weapon or device (high-capacity magazine), and numerous narcotics possession and possession with intent to distribute charges.

Brosseau is also facing numerous narcotics possession and possession with intent to distribute charges.

Crawford is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing. Brosseau was initially taken to jail but then released per the state's bail reform guidelines.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

