Time is running out to grab one last taste of pizza from a 50-year-old Italian restaurant in Burlington County.



The tiny Rosario's Pizza on Route 130 in Bordentown is shutting down shop after April 19th.

In business since 1972, the restaurant and pizzeria made the tough decision to close after its owner Salvatore Ruggeri passed away last November.

Rosario's Pizza/Facebook Rosario's Pizza/Facebook loading...

One of Ruggeri's daughters, Jenny Yelle, told Burlington County Times, "After my dad passed away, it’s just what’s best for me, my mom and my sister.” Yelle went on to say, "It was not an easy decision. But we’re getting so much love and support from the community. They totally understand."

Get our free mobile app

Rosario's broke the news to loyal customers on Facebook, writing, “After 50 years of serving the Bordentown community, Rosario Pizza will be closing its doors. We want to thank you all for your patronage and love and support through the years.”

My Townsquare Media colleague, Dennis Malloy of New Jersey 101.5, was a big fan, commenting on Rosario's Facebook page, “One of the first pizza places I went to when I moved to NJ 40 years ago! You will be missed!”

Thanks for the memories, Rosario's! We wish the family the best.

18 South Jersey Bars We Used to Close That No Longer Exist Ah, there's nothing like a local bar where everyone knew your name. Bars you'd hit with friends until the lights came on and the bartender proclaimed 'last call!' Let's look back on the ones you miss the most.