Beer, Food Trucks, All Party of Jersey’s Adult Grown Up Day Camp

Drop the kids off at the in-laws, it's time to head to New Jersey's Grown Up Summer Camp!

If you're thinking you're going to be rubbing sticks together and learning how to read boat signals, you're wrong. You're going to be doing belly flops in the pool, drinking beer and eating from food trucks!

Now that's a camp we can be excited about!

Get our free mobile app

Grown Up Day Camp is returning to Liberty Lake, located just off both Route 295 and the PA Turnpike in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The date for this one-of-a-kind day of adults-only fun is Saturday, August 12th from 11am - 6pm (rain or shine).

Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash loading...

According to organizers, you can expect "a wet, wild, sun-drenched celebration where adults can turn back time and return to the days of summertime play."

On the schedule:

"Rock climbing, gaga, boating, horseshoes, archery tag, mini golf, water balloon tosses, and all sorts of games and contents reminiscent of the color wars of yesteryear. Plus, the pools and water slides will be open and ready for belly flops and cannonballs."

Wait, there's more! Expect a beer garden, an array of food trucks, and lots of live music.

Tickets are on sale for $30 - it will cost you $40 at the gate. You can find out more here.

So, gather your friends and co-workers, leave the kids with Grandma, and get ready for a day of fun at this summer camp for adults.

After all you do for your kids, you owe yourself one day of good, old-fashioned fun, right?

SOURCE: Grown Up Camp at Liberty Lake Park

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.