Bridgeton Police Looking for Missing 55-Year-Old Woman

Police in Bridgeton are asking the public for help in locating a 55-year-old local woman.

UPDATE: She has been located and is SAFE.

Police say Connie L. Smith was last seen Tuesday morning at about 8am. She was seen driving a brown 2008 Acura TL 4-door car with New Jersey license tag M29-LBH.

If you know of Smith's whereabouts or have seen her, you're urged to contact Bridgeton Police at 856 451-0033 extension 0.

Police have not released any other details about her disappearance.

SOURCE: Bridgeton Police Department.

