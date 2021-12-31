Officials in Brigantine are asking for your help with locating an alleged burglary suspect and a damaged car that he was driving.

According to the Brigantine Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East Beach Ave. around 2:00 Friday afternoon for the report of a burglary in progress.

There, "a witness told police that the...pictured male arrived to the area in a gray sedan, approached the rear of an unoccupied residence with a crow bar and attempted to force open the rear door. A witness confronted the male who then fled the area."

As he fled from the home, cops say he hit a telephone pole, which caused the grille of the vehicle to fall off and remain at the scene.

Police were able to identify the vehicle as a gray 4-door Honda sedan, obviously missing its front grille and bumper, possibly with Pennsylvania license plates.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of this suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact Brigantine Police at (609) 266-7414. If spotted, authorities say do not attempt to confront or detain this person.

