Brigantine Police Looking For Suspect in Multiple Burglaries

Brigantine Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for multiple burglaries on Friday, Nov 11.

The man is wanted for several vehicle burglaries and the burglary of at least one residence.

According to police on a Facebook post, they are actively investigating multiple motor vehicle burglaries and a residential burglary that happened on Friday evening in the area of Fownes & East Shore.

Police say the suspect is clearly wearing a mask and gloves on the surveillance video they have included on their Facebook post. You can click here to watch the surveillance video.

In one Nest home surveillance video, the man is seen walking in an unlocked back door of a home and tentatively walking slowly into the room while listening for anyone who may be home or might have heard him.

He is dressed in a white, long-sleeve shirt with shite sweat pants and what looks to be white latex gloves. He has a mask or the pulled-up turtleneck from the shirt covering much of his face and he is wearing a baseball cap which also obscures some of his face.

Still, in one photo, you can see enough of the man's eyes and face that someone who knows him might be able to identify him.

If you can be of any help with this police investigation, call Brigantine Police Detective Sergeant Glasser of Detective Dugan at 609-266-7600.

Police remind you to keep your cars and residence doors locked to protect your property and yourself.

