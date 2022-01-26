Brigantine’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center Rescues a Seal (Not Joe and Jahna’s)

I had to pull up the photo of our seal - but, it wasn't ours.

"Our seal" is the one adopted by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in our honor. (The Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna.) Such a nice an surprising honor for us, really.

No, this seal was a baby seal, and it was rescued thanks to the wonderful volunteers of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

According to the Center, the most recently rescued seal was found on Sunday against the dunes on the beach in Seaside Park. She was "still covered in her white birthing coat (lanugo), so we are estimating her age to be approximately 3-4 weeks old. She is underweight, weighing in at only 30.5lbs."

This is the first seal rescued in 2022.

Apparently, the little seal pup is so young that she was still weaning on here mother and hadn't learned how to eat on her own. (Awwww!)

The little seal was taken by volunteers back to the stranding center in Brigantine where she seems to be catching on to the whole "eating thing."

"Once the pup arrived at the Center, she was moved into the ICU and given supportive care with fluids and assist-feeding fish. The pup is alert and aggressive, both are behaviors that we like to see from these wild animals. On Monday afternoon, the pup was offered live minnows in her pool. Her instincts started to kick in and initiated a feeding response. The new patient, officially known as grey seal #22-001, is doing well in "fish school" and is starting to eat on her own today. This little pup will stay with us until she has gained more weight before being released back into the wild."

A big tip of the cap to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center's volunteers for taking care of this little pup.

Now would be a perfect time to tell you how you can help support the center and it's mammal life-saving work. You can donated right on the center's Facebook page.

Good Luck to this baby seal!

