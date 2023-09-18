Margate Police Rescue Girl and Grandmother From Dangerous Surf
Police in Margate bravely saved a 12-year-old girl and her grandmother from dangerous ocean conditions Saturday afternoon. Officer Brendan Campbell and Sergeant Chris Taroncher should be considered heroes for their efforts.
Margate Police say they received a number of 9-1-1 calls late Saturday afternoon about two swimmers in distress at the Wilson Avenue beach.
Officer Cambell was already on the beach, responding to an unrelated incident. He answered and immediately ran into the surf. Sergeant Taroncher responded to the beach soon after, riding in on an ATV. He, too, immediately ran into the water to assist.
[/caption]Police say both victims, the girl, and the 58-year-old woman, were hanging on to a nearby jetty. The officers reached them and safely pulled both from the water.
Both of the victims are from East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. They were treated at the scene and released.
At the time, the ocean was extremely dangerous with rough surf and rip currents.
Police warn that everyone should avoid swimming at beaches that are not protected by lifeguards.
Kudos to Margate Police and these two officers for their life-saving efforts!
SOURCE: Margate Police Department.