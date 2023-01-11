RED BANK — Any Bruce Springsteen fan knows that just before he and the E Street Band goes on tour, they rehearse, and they rehearse in New Jersey.

In past years, fans have been known to congregate outside Convention Hall on the Asbury Park Boardwalk while The Boss and the band rehearsed songs for upcoming tours.

Oftentimes, just standing outside, fans could hear the muffled sounds of the music and the singing, and even though it was tough to make out the words, the riffs from the songs were immediately recognized.

Those dedicated fans would wait outside in all kinds of weather hoping to get a glimpse of Springsteen and members of the E Street Band or a wave as they either arrived for rehearsal or left for the day or both.

Well, some things never change, except maybe the venue.

Convention Hall has been closed since September 2021 after being deemed unsafe for human occupancy.

Therefore, Bruce Springsteen fans gathered outside the Vogel, part of the Count Basie Center of the Arts in Red Bank on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to listen to rehearsals for the band’s upcoming tour which kicks off on Feb. 1., in Tampa.

According to the Asbury Park Press, fans confirmed the sound outside was muffled but the songs were identifiable.

Band members arrived at the venue around midday and left late afternoon on both Monday and Tuesday, according to fans who spoke to the publication.

Springsteen and his wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa waved to a small crowd gathered on Pearl Street as they left in their car.

Also, keep in mind the Light of Day WinterFest show, which raises funds and awareness about Parkinson’s and related diseases, happens this Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Basie’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre.

Will Bruce Springsteen make a surprise appearance? It’s very possible since he is in town and clearly getting ready for his tour.

In fact, the Boss has performed at several Light of Days shows in the past.

Local 2023 shows include:

— March 16 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

— March 18 - Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

— April 1 - Madison Square Garden, NYC

— April 3 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

— April 9 and 11 - UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

— April 14 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

