Three people have been arrested after police say they broke up a multi-million-dollar marijuana production facility in Buena.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Monday, 47-year-old Hanzi Chen, 41-year-old Suxia Li, and 50-year-old Deng Huan Hong, all of Buena Borough, were charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and first-degree maintaining a narcotics production facility.

Authorities say after a three-month-long investigation conducted by members of the New Jersey State Police Marijuana Eradication Team South and the Franklin and Elk Township Police Departments, three search warrants were executed at homes in Buena.

According to officials,

Police discovered the residential properties had been converted into sophisticated marijuana grow sites, equipped with the necessary lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, growth nutrients, water supply, and grow space.

Prosecutors say, in total, over 4,000 marijuana plants were seized with an estimated multi-million-dollar retail value.

None of the properties were licensed medical or recreational cannabis businesses and all three people were found to be occupying the homes where the marijuana grows were located, per police.

All three were remanded into the custody of the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending detention hearings scheduled for Wednesday, September 25th.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.