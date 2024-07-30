4 Injured in Boating Accident Near Estell Manor Park

A young child was reportedly airlifted to the hospital as the result of a boat running aground on the Stephen Creek at Estell Manor Park.

The accident took place late Sunday afternoon.

Driver of boat fled the scene

According to Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company officials, the accident happened around 5:30 pm Sunday at Estell Manor Park. A photo shows the crashed 18-foot boat a good distance from the water.

Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment including one young child who was airlifted to the hospital.

According to reports, Daniel Bollinger, 37, of Egg Harbor City was driving the boat at the time of the accident. He left the scene, but then went to the State Police building at Buena Vista and reported the accident. He's been charged with He was charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and assault by auto.

None of the injured have been publicly identified.

Source: Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company

