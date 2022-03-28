Cops in Burlington County are asking for your help identifying a woman who, apparently, failed at shoplifting.

Get our free mobile app

Officials in Mount Laurel are investigating an attempted shoplifting incident that occurred this past Saturday at Walmart.

Police say, "the female suspect attempted to shoplift over $130.00 of merchandise. When confronted the female suspect fled the store leaving behind the merchandise."

Mount Laurel NJ Walmart shoplifting suspect - Photo: Mount Laurel Police Department Mount Laurel NJ Walmart shoplifting suspect - Photo: Mount Laurel Police Department loading...

The suspect was last seen fleeing toward Fellowship Road.

Anyone who knows the identity of this person is asked to contact Mount Laurel Police at (856) 234-8300.

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!