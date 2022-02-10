A man from Burlington County, who has been arrested 187 times, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for causing the deaths of his elderly mother and her companion in a house fire back in 2018.

63-year-old Kurt Smith of Browns Mills, who has 16 felony convictions, was sentenced on two counts of second-degree reckless manslaughter on Thursday.

Smith was convicted this past October following a trial. He was, "accused of igniting flammable material with a cigarette lighter in the garage of the residence on October 16, 2018, then unsuccessfully attempting to extinguish the blaze," according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The fire in the 500 block of Willow Boulevard in Browns Mills killed his mother, Lore Smith, and her companion, George Pikunis, both 92 years old.

Autopsies determined both people died of smoke and soot inhalation along with burns.

