C.G. Training Center Cape May Searching for Missing Recruit

The US Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is looking for a missing recruit in training who was last seen about 2 pm Monday.

According to a Facebook post, the missing recruit is Cameron Gonzalez. He is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 186 pounds with a colored left arm tattoo on his forearm, and was last seen wearing a Coast Guard operational dress uniform.

Gonzalez was last seen departing the on-base Samuel J. Call Health Services Center at 2:00 p.m.

If you have any information about the missing recruit, you are asked to call the Training Center Cape May’s security office at (609) 898-6915, Cape May Police at 609-884-9500, or your local police department.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey