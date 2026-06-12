As you're cruising up and down the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike, and the Atlantic City Expressway, do you ever find yourself glancing off the roadway and wondering, "What's over there?"

The answer just might be, "Some pretty cool towns!"

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Revealed: The Nine Most Underrated Towns in New Jersey

"Wow! I didn't know about this place!"

If you're ever said that line out loud, you're going to love this look at the most underrated towns in New Jersey.

Our friends at the YouTube channel New Jersey Uncovered have put together this list, and they say, "This state is absolutely lousy with gorgeous little places that it refuses to advertise."

Honestly, these are some pretty special places.

Check out this list, and, if you'd like, check out their video below. (The quotes included here are from the video.)

Blairstown. (Warren County). Friday the 13th was filmed here! (The original one!)

Cranberry (Middlesex County). "The best preserved 19th century village in the entire county."

Tuckerton (Ocean County). The Tuckerton Seaport is a must see! "One of the very first official ports of entry in the very new United States."

Chester (Morris County). "The downtown is a storybook strip of cobblestone and brick sidewalks lined with antique shops, boutiques, and cafes."

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Hammonton (Atlantic County). The blueberry capital of the world. "Almost 80% of the blueberries in New Jersey come from the farms in this one area." "One of the most Italian towns in America." "Blueberries and Italians, that's the whole town and it works."

Somerville (Somerset County). "Somerville quietly built one of the best restaurant rows in all of Central Jersey."

Belvidere (Warren County). "A full-on picture perfect Victorian town."

Mullica Hill (Gloucester County). "The entire town is on the National Register of Historic Places. This is antiques country!"

Atlantic Highlands (Monmouth County). "It has a view most people pay a Manhattan mortgage for."

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz